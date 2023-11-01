New Ways to Measure Success on Social Media Platforms

When it comes to measuring success on social media platforms, brands face the challenge of determining the most effective customer engagement strategies and monitoring brand page performance. Different platforms have varied measurements of success, ranging from impressions to commerce. One platform that stands out in driving sales is Instagram, with 42% of respondents listing it as the best platform for conversions.

However, brand safety concerns and privacy changes have led marketers to explore other platforms for valuable brand engagement. Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit offer more casual social interactions and less curated content, making them ideal for listening to consumer sentiment and building positive associations with a brand.

Marketers today have a wide array of social platforms available for ad placements, and they are investing in multiple offerings simultaneously. Rather than deleting platforms, marketers are focused on adding new ones to their strategies to diversify their reach. Angela Zepeda, CMO at Hyundai Motor America, emphasizes the importance of differentiation and experimentation to stand out from the crowd.

So, how do marketers effectively monitor and measure these various social channels? A recent report Digiday+ Research outlines the current strategies and insights from marketing executives.

FAQ

What are the key challenges for brands in measuring success on social media platforms?

One of the major challenges is how to measure effective customer engagement and monitor brand pages, especially in terms of brand safety.

What are the primary metrics of success for Instagram and Facebook?

For Instagram, engagement is the primary metric of success, followed commerce or sales. On Facebook, 25% of respondents chose engagement and 25% chose commerce or sales as their primary measurements of success.

How do newer platforms like TikTok and Snapchat measure engagement?

TikTok primarily relies on engagement and impressions as the primary success metrics for brand pages. On platforms like Snapchat, X, and Reddit, successful engagement is measured through conversations among users and positive mentions of a brand.

What is the main measurement of success on YouTube?

Impressions rank as the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for YouTube. This measure quantifies how often viewers are exposed to the initial in-stream portion of a video ad, helping drive the shift of TV ad dollars to streaming platforms like YouTube.

What is unique about measuring success on Pinterest?

Pinterest stands out as the only social option with click-through rates as its main KPI. Users can find ideas and inspiration on the platform that redirect them to the product source, similar to a search engine experience.