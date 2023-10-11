The Challenges and Key Trends in Marketing Channels

Digiday+ Research has conducted surveys to analyze the strategies and challenges of leading marketing channels, such as programmatic display and social media. The surveys aimed to identify key trends and best practices in marketing. Among the highlights of the research, it was found that social media and display ads are the top channels used for paid advertising, with social media having the highest overall channel usage rate at 97%. Retail media and ad-supported streaming were found to be used less frequently.

In terms of platforms, social media was dominated Meta-owned platforms and TikTok, while retail media had Amazon as its main platform and streaming video advertising had YouTube. Display ads stood out as the only channel with an even distribution of marketer budget among its platforms. The surveys also revealed that the cost of media is a major challenge for marketers across all channels. Retail media, in particular, faces the largest hurdle in terms of cost.

Each channel also had different key performance indicators (KPIs). Social media and streaming video focused on engagement metrics such as likes, comments, shares, and watch time. Click-through rates and impressions were important metrics for display ads, while retail media prioritized sales as the main metric of success.

The survey report provides further in-depth analysis on each channel, including platforms and key trends. For social media, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube were identified as out-of-the-box-ready channels, while TikTok was categorized as too-soon-to-tell due to ongoing regulatory issues. User-dominated platforms such as Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter (now X), and Reddit were found to be more focused on user-generated content.

Overall, the research provides valuable insights into the strategies, challenges, and trends in various marketing channels, helping marketers make informed decisions in their digital playbooks.

Sources:

– Digiday+ Research CMO Strategies Series

– CMO Strategies report on social media

– CMO Strategies report on retail media