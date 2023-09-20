CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp Channel Gains Over 40,000 Followers in One Day

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s WhatsApp channel has acquired more than 40,000 followers within a day of its launch. The channel was launched on September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, and is a verified account on the new platform recently launched WhatsApp. The purpose of the channel is to provide accurate information about the government’s decisions, programs, policies, and schemes directly to citizens’ smartphones.

By utilizing the WhatsApp platform, Chief Minister Shinde aims to establish a direct connection with the people of Maharashtra. This WhatsApp channel will allow citizens to receive reliable and up-to-date information without any intermediaries. It is a one-way broadcast tool, where government updates are delivered privately to followers.

This development comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also achieved a milestone with his WhatsApp channel gaining a million subscribers within a day. Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on WhatsApp, with over 91 million followers. His presence extends to other social media platforms as well, with 48 million followers on Facebook and over 78 million on Instagram.

WhatsApp’s introduction of the Channels feature aims to provide a private way for individuals and organizations to disseminate updates. Channels are separate from regular chats and allow individuals to choose who they want to follow without other followers being able to see their choices. These channels can be found in a new tab called Updates within the WhatsApp application.

Overall, the launch and success of Chief Minister Shinde’s WhatsApp channel highlights the growing influence and reach of social media platforms for government officials. It enables direct and efficient communication with citizens, ensuring they have access to accurate information about government initiatives.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging platform owned Meta (formerly Facebook)

Sources: PTI, ANI