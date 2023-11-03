Meta Commits to Fair Competition Restricting Use of Competitors’ Ad Data

In a move to promote fair competition, Meta (formerly Facebook) has committed to limiting its use of certain ad data obtained from competing businesses that advertise on its platforms. The commitments, secured the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), aim to protect businesses and consumers from unfair advantages and distortions in the marketplace.

Previously, Meta had been using ad data from its advertising customers to develop and improve its own products, potentially giving itself an unfair advantage over competitors. This raised concerns about the company’s dominant position and its impact on competition, particularly for online classified ads services.

Under the new commitments, Meta will no longer exploit advertising customers’ data to gain an unfair edge. Competitors using Meta’s platforms to advertise their products will have the option to opt out of certain elements of their ad data being used Meta to enhance its Marketplace. This gives them more autonomy and control over their data, preventing Meta from utilizing it to compete against the same products or services they are advertising.

In addition, Meta has pledged to limit the use of ad data in the development of its products, beyond just the Marketplace. This means that ad data derived from digital display advertising and business tool services, which identifies advertisers, will not be used Meta to create products that directly compete with those advertisers.

To ensure compliance with these commitments, a monitoring trustee will be appointed to oversee the implementation of new technical systems and employee training. This trustee will provide reports to the CMA on Meta’s compliance and any potential failures.

The CMA’s investigation into Meta’s practices was prompted concerns that the company’s access to vast amounts of ad data could give it an unfair advantage over competitors. With over 10 million advertisers using its services and earning billions of pounds in revenue from UK advertising alone, Meta’s dominance in the digital display advertising market raised significant competition concerns.

By taking these commitments to restrict the use of competitor ad data, Meta aims to address the competition concerns identified the CMA and ensure a level playing field in the digital advertising space.

Overall, these commitments represent a step towards fairer competition in the digital sector, highlighting the importance of protecting businesses and consumers from unfair advantages and promoting a more competitive marketplace.

