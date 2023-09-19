Karnataka Chief Minister Launches WhatsApp Channel for Mass Communication

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become the first head of government in the country to launch a WhatsApp channel as a means of achieving mass communication. The channel, named “Chief Minister of Karnataka,” aims to make the administration more transparent providing information about government activities directly to the people.

The WhatsApp channel was introduced last week, and since its launch on September 12, it has already garnered more than 50,000 subscribers. This initiative sets Siddaramaiah apart from other Chief Ministers in the country, as he is the first to embrace this innovative communication platform.

With the Chief Minister’s WhatsApp channel, citizens have easy access to real-time updates on the daily happenings of the government. By simply searching for “Chief Minister of Karnataka” in the channel section of WhatsApp, anyone can subscribe to the official channel and stay informed about the administration’s activities.

This move the Chief Minister is a step towards enhancing transparency and increasing citizen participation in governance. By utilizing the popular messaging platform, Siddaramaiah aims to bridge the gap between the government and the people, making information more accessible and readily available.

This development marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology for efficient communication in governance. The WhatsApp channel allows for a wide reach, instantaneous updates, and direct interaction, enabling the Chief Minister to engage with citizens on a more personal level.

By embracing this innovative platform, Siddaramaiah is leading the way for other government officials to explore similar means of effective mass communication.

