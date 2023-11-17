CM Punk’s Social Media Activity Sparks Speculation on Possible Return to WWE or AEW

Former WWE and AEW star CM Punk has once again sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with his recent posts on Instagram. While the wrestling enthusiast mentioned that he was simply “just working out,” fans quickly noticed some intriguing details that have ignited speculation about his potential return to either WWE or AEW.

In one of his Instagram Stories, Punk included the Black Sabbath song “War Pigs,” which happens to be the theme song for WWE’s upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. This event is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Punk’s hometown, adding fuel to the rumors. Additionally, Punk’s post indicated that he had burned 666 calories, which is seen as a reference to the mysterious “devil” character in AEW. This has led to speculation about Punk potentially being involved in the ongoing devil-themed storyline in AEW.

Furthermore, Punk shared a promo video for Hell in a Cell 2012, featuring an image of himself made to look like a devil. This only served to further intensify discussions about his potential involvement in AEW’s devil-themed storyline.

While it’s important to note that Punk’s status in professional wrestling remains uncertain, his social media activity has once again sparked excitement among fans. Following his release from his AEW contract in September, there have been ongoing discussions about a possible return to either WWE or AEW.

Wrestling enthusiasts around the world will undoubtedly keep a close eye on any developments or official announcements regarding CM Punk’s wrestling journey. Whether he decides to make a comeback or not, Punk’s impact on the wrestling industry cannot be denied, and his recent social media activity has only added to the excitement and speculation surrounding his future.

FAQ

1. Will CM Punk make a return to WWE or AEW?

At this point, CM Punk’s future in professional wrestling remains uncertain. While his recent social media activity has sparked speculation about a possible return, no official announcements have been made.

2. What are the rumors surrounding CM Punk’s involvement in AEW’s devil-themed storyline?

CM Punk’s Instagram posts, including references to the devil character in AEW, have led to speculation about his potential involvement in the ongoing devil-themed storyline. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

3. Why is CM Punk’s social media activity generating excitement among fans?

CM Punk’s impact on the wrestling industry and his history with both WWE and AEW have made him a popular figure among fans. His recent social media activity has reignited discussions about a possible return, generating excitement and anticipation for what the future holds for CM Punk in professional wrestling.