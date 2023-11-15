Will CM Punk make a sensational return at Survivor Series?

Wrestling fans are buzzing with anticipation as WWE’s 37th annual Survivor Series event approaches in Chicago, Illinois next week. Speculations have been rife about the possible return of former WWE Champion CM Punk. Despite previous reports denying any talks between Punk and WWE, the “Second City Saint” continues to drop hints, leaving fans wondering if he will make a comeback on November 25.

In a recent Instagram story, Punk shared an update on his exercise session, mentioning that he had burned 666 calories. However, what caught the attention of fans was the song he attached to his story – “War Pigs” Faith No More, a cover of the official 2023 Survivor Series theme song originally performed Black Sabbath. This intriguing hint has sparked further speculation about Punk’s involvement in the event.

With Cody Rhodes’ team seemingly facing a disadvantage in the upcoming WarGames match following the latest episode of “WWE RAW,” fans are speculating that Punk might be the perfect candidate to fill the gap. However, recent reports have pointed towards Randy Orton as the most likely choice for the final participant in the men’s WarGames match.

As the excitement builds for Survivor Series, fans eagerly await the truth behind Punk’s teasers. Will we witness the long-awaited return of CM Punk to WWE, or are these hints nothing more than a bluff? Only time will tell.

FAQs

1. Is CM Punk actually teasing his return to WWE?

Despite no confirmed talks between Punk and WWE, his recent social media hints have fueled speculation about a possible comeback.

2. What is the significance of “War Pigs” in CM Punk’s Instagram story?

“War Pigs” is the official 2023 Survivor Series theme song, leading fans to believe that Punk’s choice of song could be a hint about his involvement in the event.

3. Who is the likely candidate for the final participant in the men’s WarGames match?

Recent reports suggest that Randy Orton is the frontrunner to fill the remaining spot in the men’s WarGames match.