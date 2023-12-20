CM Punk Creates Buzz on Instagram, Legal Battle with AEW Continues

CM Punk recently made waves on social media when he took to Instagram to share an artwork featuring himself, Ace Steel, Jim Cornette, and their legal counsel Stephen P. New. The artwork sparked discussions among fans, with many expressing their disappointment in the WWE Superstar’s actions.

The controversy surrounding Punk and Steel stems from their legal battle against All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Earlier this year, Punk was released from his contract with AEW before making a surprising return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Punk’s legal representation Stephen P. New, who has also worked with Jim Cornette in the past, further fueled speculation about the ongoing dispute.

Since his return to WWE, Punk has not competed in a televised match. However, he is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming live event. On Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette suggested that Punk should not be booked in a televised match before the Royal Rumble. He believes that Punk’s in-ring return should be saved for a major event to capitalize on his drawing power.

Cornette also expressed confidence in Punk’s ability to draw a large audience. He mentioned the potential of Punk’s appearance at Madison Square Garden, stating that it would generate significant revenue for WWE. Cornette emphasized the importance of leveraging Punk’s star power strategically to maximize viewership and ticket sales.

CM Punk has already announced his entry into next year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. If he wins, he will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL. This news has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating Punk’s return to in-ring action for WWE.

The legal battle between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and All Elite Wrestling continues, while fans eagerly await the next chapter in Punk’s wrestling journey.