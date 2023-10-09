CM Punk Teases WWE Comeback in Instagram Story

In a recent Instagram Story, former professional wrestler CM Punk has ignited rumors of a potential return to WWE. Since his departure from AEW, there has been much speculation surrounding Punk’s next move, and this recent social media post seems to hint at a possible comeback to his former wrestling home.

The Instagram Story shared Punk showcases a panel from a 1981 Iron Man comic arc called ‘Doomquest.’ In the panel, Iron Man and Doctor Doom, who are usually enemies, form a truce and agree to work together for 24 hours. This unexpected alliance in the comic book world has sparked speculation that it may parallel Punk’s reported negotiations with WWE.

While wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has mentioned ongoing talks between Punk and WWE, no official deal has been confirmed. Considering Punk’s history with the company, his potential return would undoubtedly generate controversy. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit against a WWE physician, Dr. Chris Amann, creating a strained relationship between him and the company.

Although there is no concrete information regarding Punk’s WWE comeback, many speculate that if it were to happen, it could take place at the upcoming Survivor Series event, coincidentally being held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. However, at the time of writing, these are mere speculations, and no official announcements have been made.

Punk’s departure from AEW after just two years of working with the company was plagued backstage controversies and public conflicts with fellow wrestlers. The reported physical altercation with Jack Perry at the 2023 All In event in London was the final straw for Punk’s career in AEW.

In conclusion, CM Punk’s Instagram Story has fueled speculations about a potential return to WWE. Despite unresolved negotiations and his complicated history with the company, fans eagerly wait to see if the ‘Straight Edge Superstar’ will make a surprising comeback to the wrestling world’s biggest stage.

