CM Punk Teases Exciting New Look for WWE Return

CM Punk, the highly anticipated returnee to WWE, has sparked excitement among fans with hints about his in-ring attire for upcoming matches. Punk, who recently made waves in AEW, will clash with Dominik Mysterio as part of WWE’s Live Holiday Tour on December 26th at Madison Square Garden.

Punk’s comeback has generated palpable anticipation, as fans eagerly await his performances on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT Deadline. The fervor surrounding Punk is further demonstrated the brisk sales of his merchandise, solidifying his status as a major attraction for the company.

In an intriguing move, Punk took to Instagram to drop a subtle hint about his chosen attire for the upcoming matches. Renowned for introducing the innovative “long bois” wrestling gear during his time in AEW, Punk hinted at a potential revival of this distinctive look for his WWE comeback. Accompanied the caption “LFG” (Let’s F***ing Go) and tagging Madison Square Garden, the venue for his bout against Dominik Mysterio, Punk left fans speculating about his gear choice.

The speculation surrounding Punk’s attire adds an extra layer of anticipation to his return to the WWE ring. With the highly anticipated Royal Rumble event approaching on January 27th, fans are left eagerly guessing what iconic gear Punk might unveil for this marquee occasion.

While the details remain a mystery, one thing is certain – CM Punk is set to make a grand statement with his return, both in terms of in-ring performance and his chosen attire. Fans can hardly wait to witness the revival of Punk’s unique wrestling gear and the impact it will have on his WWE comeback.