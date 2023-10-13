Kerala Chief Minister Mocks KPCC for Inviting “Social Media Expert” to Meeting

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for inviting a “social media expert” to their recent political affairs committee meeting. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan suggested that this move reflects the evolving political dynamics in the state. He also accused the opposition Congress of spreading misinformation about his government, allegedly based on inputs from these “PR experts.”

During the KPCC meeting, which took place last week, prominent Congress leaders, including campaign strategist Sunil Kanugolu, discussed various campaign strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The inclusion of a “social media expert” in the meeting indicates a growing recognition of the importance of social media in political campaigning. In today’s digital age, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have become powerful tools for politicians to connect with the public and spread their message.

However, Vijayan’s criticism suggests that he views this move as a superficial attempt the Congress party to appear relevant in the changing political landscape of Kerala. He believes that the opposition is resorting to false propaganda, which is potentially influenced the advice of these “PR experts.”

It is clear that the role of social media in politics is becoming more prominent, as parties increasingly seek to harness its potential for reaching out to voters. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, it remains to be seen how effective these social media strategies will be in influencing the outcome.

