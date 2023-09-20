Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Channel to Connect with People

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has launched his own WhatsApp Channel to communicate with the people of the city and provide updates on the work and initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the launch of the channel demonstrates the Delhi government’s commitment to establishing a more personal connection with the citizens.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a one-way broadcast tool that allows administrators to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. In his first message on the platform, Kejriwal expressed his delight in connecting with the people and promised to provide them with the latest information on the Delhi government’s achievements, new programs, initiatives, and behind-the-scenes activities. He also shared pictures of senior citizens departing for a pilgrimage to Rameswaram under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.

The channel quickly gained over 23,000 followers after its launch. The Chief Minister’s channel will serve as a platform for sharing vital information about various projects and policies, as the government works tirelessly to transform Delhi into a world-class city.

In conclusion, the launch of Arvind Kejriwal’s WhatsApp Channel presents an opportunity for the Chief Minister to directly connect with the people of Delhi, keeping them informed about government activities and fostering a sense of personal connection. It is an innovative approach to engage citizens and encourage their active involvement in the city’s development.

Source: [PTI inputs]