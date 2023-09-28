Napoli’s Rudi Garcia Speaks Out on Osimhen TikTok Controversy

Napoli manager, Rudi Garcia, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding striker Victor Osimhen and the club’s TikTok video. The videos uploaded on Napoli’s official TikTok account caused outrage after they made fun of Osimhen’s missed penalty and compared him to a coconut. The Nigerian forward was understandably outraged the situation and deleted all images of himself in a Napoli shirt from his Instagram account. His agent, Roberto Calenda, even issued a legal warning to Napoli.

Garcia tried to downplay the incident after Osimhen scored in Napoli’s recent win against Udinese, saying that “nobody intended to hurt anyone.” He acknowledged that the actions were instinctive reactions and understandable.

Osimhen’s long-term future at Napoli was put in doubt following the social media remarks. However, he played in the game against Udinese and scored a goal. He is expected to feature in Napoli’s match against Lecce on September 30th.

Despite the controversy, Osimhen’s impressive performances have attracted interest from other clubs. Reports suggest that Saudi Arabian teams are keen on signing him in the January transfer window. Premier League side Chelsea and Spanish giants Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in the talented striker.

While the videos have been taken down, Osimhen is yet to receive an apology from the team. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved, but Osimhen’s commitment to the club remains strong as he has shown his love for the Napoli jersey and is determined to give his all for the team this season.

