New and Creative Ways Clubs Released Their 2024 NRL Draw

In the ever-evolving world of social media, sports clubs are finding more inventive ways to unveil their upcoming schedules. This year, several NRL clubs took to various platforms to showcase their 2024 draws, although not all of them hit the mark with their creativity.

The Tennessee Titans of the NFL set the trend asking the public to identify opposition logos when releasing their schedule. It was a humorous and engaging approach that caught the attention of NRL clubs. Unfortunately, three clubs, including the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, and South Sydney Rabbitohs, all decided to borrow this concept, resulting in a lack of originality.

The Raiders took to the streets, interacting with their local community and playfully referencing a clash with the Sydney Roosters. The Storm, known for playing in Melbourne, attempted the same idea with their unique twist. They involved tourists in Melbourne’s city center, adding an element of humor to their draw release.

Similarly, the Rabbitohs engaged with tourists around the Sydney Harbor, blending their draw announcement with iconic city landmarks. While the concept was entertaining, it did nothing to differentiate their approach from the Raiders and Storm.

Other clubs opted for different methods to generate excitement. The Wests Tigers created a mixtape video, taking subtle jabs at rival teams, particularly the Roosters. The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles asked their players to draw logos, resulting in amusing and amateurish sketches. Furthermore, the North Queensland Cowboys enlisted the help of players’ children, which proved to be the most heartwarming and wholesome approach.

The Parramatta Eels released a viral video, conveying the excitement surrounding their upcoming season. The Gold Coast Titans took inspiration from the classic board game Monopoly, introducing a game-like element to their draw release.

In conclusion, while clubs attempted to be inventive with their 2024 NRL draw announcements, it is evident that some fell short in terms of originality and humor. The most memorable ones were those that showcased community involvement, humor, and creativity, providing fans with a fresh perspective on the upcoming season.

