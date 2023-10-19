New Award Celebrates Sport Coverage Clubs and Organizations

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) introduced a new award last year to recognize the “best coverage of sport a club or organization.” The award acknowledges the crucial role that both professional and non-professional organizations play in engaging with members and fans through their media channels.

Clubs and organizations can qualify for the award providing engaging and innovative content through various media platforms, such as website articles, podcasts, videos, and social media channels. The winner of the inaugural award was the AFL club, the GIANTS, for their exceptional work in connecting with fans of their AFL, AFLW, and Netball teams.

The ASC CEO, Kieren Perkins, highlighted the significance of clubs and organizations in fostering connections with the public. He emphasized that promoting athletes, clubs, and events not only benefits the sports industry but also encourages more Australians to participate in sports at all levels. Direct contact between clubs/organizations and their members/fans is regarded as one of the most important relationships in the world of sports.

The ASC has opened entries for the 12 categories of the ASC Media Awards, including the award for ‘best coverage of sport a club or organization.’ The nomination period will close on November 1, 2023.

If you are interested in submitting an entry or learning more about the ASC Media Awards, visit the ASC’s Media Awards webpage.

