How to Watch Club America vs Pumas Liga MX Match: Kick-off Time, Team News, and Streaming Details

Summary: Club America and Pumas UNAM will face off in a Liga MX match at the Aztec Stadium. Club America has the opportunity to claim the top spot in the standings, while Pumas can also move up. The match will be streamed live on Univision, TUDN, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Club America and Pumas UNAM are set to clash in a highly anticipated Liga MX match at the Aztec Stadium. Club America, currently a point away from the top spot, has the chance to take the lead in the standings with a win. Meanwhile, Pumas can also capitalize on Juarez’s recent loss and move up into the top three.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm ET on September 30 in the United States. Viewers can watch the game live online through Univision, TUDN, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. In addition, live updates will be available on GOAL for those unable to watch.

In terms of team news, Club America’s Sebastian Caceres is doubtful due to a muscular problem, while Israel Reyes and Nestor Araujo are ruled out due to injuries. Julian Quinones is expected to lead the forward line for Club America.

On the other hand, Pumas will have a clean bill of health as they head into the match. Manager Mohamed may choose to deploy Christian Tabo alongside Gabriel Fernandez in attack, while Cesar Huerta and Eduardo Salvio will play on the wings.

Sources:

– Univision

– TUDN

– Fubo

– DirecTV Stream

– GOAL