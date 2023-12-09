Man Arrested for Breach of Trust in Residential Construction Investigation

In a recent development, a Clover man has been apprehended following an extensive four-month investigation into contracts related to residential home construction. Christian Joseph Novellino, a 49-year-old principal/owner-operator of Construction Up Homebuilders, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with seven counts of breach of trust.

The York County Sheriff’s Office stated that multiple victims had expressed concerns regarding contracts made with Novellino and Constructing Up for the construction of various residential homes. Allegations have arisen, suggesting that little to no progress was made towards fulfilling the terms of these contracts. Furthermore, the victims were reportedly informed Novellino that the funds were unavailable, or they were offered inadequate compensation.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson revealed, “We are just now scratching the surface of the number of people affected this investigation and this arrest. We strongly feel there may be more people out there who were defrauded Mr. Novellino and are committed to ensuring justice for all affected in this case.” As a result, the investigation is still ongoing, and it is possible that Novellino could face more charges as new evidence emerges.

Anyone who has been impacted construction fraud involving Novellino or Constructing Up is urged to come forward and contact the York County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Kimbrell, who is overseeing the case, can be reached at 803-628-3069.

This news highlights the importance of conducting thorough research and due diligence when entering into contracts for residential construction projects. It serves as a reminder to homeowners to carefully review contracts and verify the reputation and track record of builders before committing to any agreements.