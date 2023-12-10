Sunshine to Bless the End of the Work Week Before Rainy Weekend Ahead

A welcome break from the active weather awaits us at the end of the work week, giving us a chance to soak up some much-needed sunshine before more wet weather arrives this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with a mix of cloud cover and sunshine throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 30s, providing a slight warmup from the past few chilly days.

Overnight, a weak disturbance will move into the region, bringing a slight chance of rain and snow showers. While some areas may see precipitation, others may remain dry. Overnight lows will dip to the low 30s.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we can look forward to partly cloudy skies and a slight warmup. Highs will surpass average temperatures, reaching the 40s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday. However, both days will be accompanied breezy winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph.

The calm will be short-lived as rain showers are expected to overspread the region on Saturday. These showers will persist throughout the day and into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mild, settling in the 50s. Showers will continue overnight and into Sunday morning, eventually tapering off Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be slightly cooler in the 40s.

Prepare for a change in precipitation on Monday as cold air sweeps in, causing rain showers to transition into snow showers. Expect highs in the upper 30s with breezy conditions. Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures, reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon.

While Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, it will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday night will see increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy with a low of 31 degrees. Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies, warmer temperatures, and breezy winds. Highs will reach 46 degrees, making it a more pleasant day.