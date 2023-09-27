Cloudflare Partners with Meta Platforms to Bring Llama 2 to Developers

Cloudflare, Inc. has announced a partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc., bringing the Llama 2 open-source large language model (LLM) to developers using Cloudflare’s developer platform, Workers. Llama 2 is a powerful AI language model that offers competition to other models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Through this partnership, over a million developers using Cloudflare’s platform will have access to Llama 2, enabling them to enhance their AI applications. Cloudflare’s extensive edge network allows developers worldwide to create applications with the capabilities of Llama 2. One of the key features of Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite is that it grants developers control over the locations where their data is processed.

Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that Meta’s commitment to open-source will ensure that powerful AI is accessible to all developers globally. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of data localization in promoting privacy and establishing trust with customers. Cloudflare ensures that data used for inference is not employed for training or refining the LLM.

By providing access to Llama 2, one of the most robust LLMs available, Cloudflare aims to drive generative AI forward in ways that were previously unimaginable. This partnership with Meta Platforms will empower developers to create innovative AI applications without the need for complex configurations.

Cloudflare’s stock price has shown positive movement following this announcement, reflecting the market’s positive reception of the partnership and its potential impact on the AI development landscape.

Sources:

– Cloudflare, Inc.

– Meta Platforms, Inc.