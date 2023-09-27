Cloudflare Collaborates with Meta, Microsoft, and NVIDIA for Advancements in AI

Cloudflare Inc NET shares have experienced an upward trend following recent collaborations with Meta Platforms Inc META, Microsoft Corp MSFT, and NVIDIA Corp NVDA. The partnership with Meta involves the integration of the Llama 2 open-source large language model (LLM) into Cloudflare’s developer platform, making it available to AI application developers. Previously, developers had to rely on their own infrastructure to run and deploy Llama 2, but now they can access it through Cloudflare’s global platform from anywhere. This collaboration aims to streamline the development process for AI applications.

In addition, Cloudflare has joined forces with Microsoft to enhance the capabilities of AI across different environments, including devices, network edges, and cloud platforms. The objective is to establish a seamless infrastructure for running AI, facilitating the movement of AI traffic and tasks. This collaboration will help companies leverage AI technology more effectively based on their specific requirements and preferences.

Cloudflare’s global network will also incorporate NVIDIA GPUs at the edge, along with NVIDIA’s ethernet switches. Furthermore, Cloudflare will utilize NVIDIA’s full stack inference software to optimize the performance of AI applications. This integration of NVIDIA’s GPU technology into Cloudflare’s network makes AI inference more accessible and affordable for a wider range of customers.

Cloudflare has also announced partnerships with Databricks and Hugging Face, which will further contribute to advancements in AI technologies.

As a result of these collaborations and advancements, Cloudflare’s shares have increased 4.55% at the time of writing. These strategic partnerships will not only enhance Cloudflare’s capabilities in AI but also provide developers with more efficient tools and resources for building innovative applications.

Definitions:

– Llama 2: an open-source large language model (LLM) developed Meta Platforms Inc.

– Developer platform: a platform provided Cloudflare that offers tools and resources for developers to build applications.

– AI inference: the process of using AI models to make predictions or decisions based on input data.

