Cloud Streaming: Gaming’s Next Game-Changer, Says Ubisoft Chief

Ubisoft chief Yves Guillemot has expressed his belief that cloud streaming will be just as transformative to gaming in the coming years as Netflix was to TV. In an interview with the Financial Times, Guillemot drew parallels between the market’s initial skepticism towards Netflix’s streaming model and the current state of video game streaming.

While acknowledging that it may take some time, Guillemot believes that once game streaming takes off, it will happen rapidly. He referenced Netflix’s journey from criticism to success as evidence of the potential trajectory for game streaming.

Guillemot’s remarks come shortly after Microsoft’s announcement of its agreement to sell streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft in the event of its acquisition of the Call of Duty publisher. This deal was motivated Ubisoft’s confidence in the future of streaming and cloud gaming.

The Ubisoft chief also highlighted the potential for increased reach in countries outside of Europe and America through streaming and cloud technologies. He mentioned the adoption of mobile payments in Africa as an example of how certain regions tend to embrace new technologies quickly.

While cloud gaming has faced challenges in the past, with Google’s closure of Stadia being a recent example, companies like Microsoft remain dedicated to the potential of the cloud. Microsoft’s leaked plans for the next generation of Xbox hardware suggest a console designed to play “cloud hybrid” games, further demonstrating their commitment to the cloud gaming space.

Regarding Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally concluded that the revised deal will likely receive approval. There is anticipation for further updates on this matter in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, Guillemot’s optimism about the future of cloud streaming in the gaming industry, along with the ongoing developments and investments major players like Microsoft, indicates that game streaming could indeed be the next transformative force in the world of gaming.

