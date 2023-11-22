New Data Shows Urgent Need for Green Job Skills

New data from LinkedIn reveals a concerning shortage of skills in green job sectors, highlighting the urgent need for governments and employers to prioritize education and training. According to the data, the global green hiring rate has consistently exceeded the overall hiring rate in recent months, with a peak of 24% above the average in May 2023. The United States experienced the fastest growth in green jobs, surpassing the overall hiring rate 44% in June. This can be attributed in part to the Inflation Reduction Act, which has led to significant expansion in low-carbon industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy.

The United Kingdom, Spain, and France also saw peak green hiring rates in June, reaching 30% above the overall rate. However, despite the increasing demand for green skills, the data shows that less than 15% of LinkedIn users possess any relevant experience or skills for a career in the green economy. This gap is particularly significant for women, with only 10% of female LinkedIn users reporting green job-related experience compared to 16% of males.

Carbon accounting and auditing, energy auditing and management, and engineering for energy infrastructure are among the most sought-after skills in the green job market. Additionally, sustainability analysts and strategists are in high demand across the US, UK, and EU. A recent study consultancy Rimm Sustainability revealed that 35% of UK-based small and medium-sized businesses now have an in-house chief sustainability officer, indicating a growing trend toward sustainability in various industries.

LinkedIn emphasizes the need for increased funding to create a skilled workforce for the green economy. The platform offers several features to support users in finding and applying for green jobs, including job search filters for roles requiring green skills, as well as a learning content hub with videos on green jobs and potential career pathways.

As the world prepares for the upcoming COP28 summit in Dubai, LinkedIn’s co-founder, Allen Blue, warns that without urgent action to address the skills shortage, net-zero targets will remain out of reach. Governments and businesses must prioritize investing in education and upskilling programs to meet the growing demand for green jobs and a sustainable future.

FAQ

What is the green hiring rate?

The green hiring rate refers to the rate at which employers are hiring for positions in environmentally friendly or sustainable industries.

What are some in-demand green job skills?

Some in-demand green job skills include carbon accounting and auditing, energy auditing and management, and engineering for energy infrastructure.

Why is there a shortage of green skills?

The shortage of green skills can be attributed to the lack of specific sustainability-related education and training. Only a small percentage of professionals possess the necessary experience or skills for a career in the green economy.

What can businesses and governments do to address the skills shortage?

Businesses and governments can increase funding for education and training programs focused on developing green job skills. This includes upskilling existing workers and providing dedicated resources to support the growth of the green economy.

