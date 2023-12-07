Unraveling the Mystery of the Megalithic Menga Dolmen

In a groundbreaking study published in Scientific Reports, a team of experts from various Spanish institutions has shed new light on the engineering marvel that is the Menga dolmen. Dating back approximately 5,700 years, the Menga dolmen is a colossal burial mound situated near Antequera, Málaga in Spain. It is one of Europe’s largest known megalithic structures, constructed using massive stones weighing over 100 tons each.

The recent research focused on uncovering the composition of the stones used and the techniques employed to transport them. Petrographic and stratigraphic analyses revealed that the stones were primarily made of calcarenites, which are soft and fragile sedimentary rocks. This finding suggests that the ancient builders possessed a significant level of engineering sophistication, as transporting such delicate stones without causing damage would have required meticulous planning and careful execution.

The study also delved into the construction methods used to assemble the dolmen. The researchers discovered that the capstone, an immense stone weighing around 150 tons, served as the roof of the burial chamber. The placement of this massive stone, together with the other stones, would have necessitated the use of scaffolding, ropes, and level roads during transportation.

Additionally, the positioning of the Menga dolmen was found to align with nearby mountains, creating intricate light patterns within the chamber. The ancient architects also ingeniously designed the structure to interlock stones at the edges of the burial chamber, effectively directing water away and preventing erosion.

By unraveling the secrets behind the Menga dolmen, this study has highlighted the remarkable engineering prowess of the Neolithic era. The meticulous planning, ingenious construction techniques, and alignment with the natural surroundings showcase the ancient builders’ mastery of their craft. The discovery opens up countless avenues for further exploration and understanding of the practices and capabilities of our distant ancestors.