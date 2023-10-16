New Social Media Videos Show Black Bear Feeding in Whistler, B.C.

Summary: Conservation officers are investigating two social media videos that were recently circulated online, showing a black bear in close proximity to humans in Whistler, B.C. In one video, the bear can be seen feeding on leftovers from an open takeout container placed on a bench. The other video shows someone following the bear from a short distance. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service expressed concern about the dangerous situation and disregard for the bear’s safety, as well as the illegality of feeding bears, which can lead to habituation and potential conflicts.

Feeding bears, whether directly or indirectly, is against the law as it puts the bears at risk of becoming habituated to humans. Habituated bears that lose their fear of people often face euthanization rather than being relocated or rehabilitated. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service emphasized that the complacency of residents and visitors in Whistler can lead to escalating conflicts that endanger both people and bears.

Conservation officers are currently investigating the origin and circumstances of the videos and will take enforcement action as necessary. In August 2023, conservation officers attended 520 calls related to black bear conflicts, resulting in the destruction of 151 bears. Only seven bears were relocated, while others were hazed or taken for rehabilitation.

Officials advise anyone who encounters a bear to maintain a safe distance and not approach the animal to take pictures or videos. Traveling in groups and keeping pets on a leash can also reduce the likelihood of such encounters. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has yet to respond to inquiries about bears of concern in the Whistler area.

To report conflicts with bears or any other wildlife, individuals can contact B.C.’s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Sources: CTV News, B.C. Conservation Officer Service