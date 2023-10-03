Clix Introduces New Streaming Guide to Help Viewers Find Shows to Watch

Clix, a technology company focused on improving the streaming experience for viewers, has unveiled a new streaming guide powered artificial intelligence and expert recommendations. The guide utilizes a vast database of 70 years of movie history to help users discover their preferences among the multitude of devices, streaming services, and programs available.

With an estimated dozens of devices, 200 streaming services, and 817,000 programs to choose from, Clix’s streaming guide aims to provide a solution for viewers overwhelmed the abundance of options. The guide incorporates a reward system to incentivize usage and seamlessly connects users to popular platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Paramount Plus, and Peacock. Non-subscribers to these services are offered sign-up links whenever a viewer expresses interest in a particular show.

Stacy Jolna, Clix’s Chief Marketing Officer, describes the streaming landscape as “bedlam for consumers.” To combat this, Clix’s free, tech-driven guide combines AI and machine learning with a comprehensive database and dynamically generated recommendation carousels. These features work together to offer personalized recommendations that encompass what’s buzzworthy, critically acclaimed, and tailored to each viewer’s preferences.

To reinforce its commitment to innovation, Clix has recently added Jim Anderson as Chief Information Officer and Hassan Wharton-Ail as Chief Product Officer. Anderson, formerly the Chief Architect of Spotify, brings extensive technical expertise to the team. Wharton-Ail, founder of LA. Labs and with senior product experience at Hulu, Discovery Channel, and Universal Music Group, will lead the development of Clix’s product offerings.

With program discovery being a widespread frustration for streaming platform users, Clix’s streaming guide aims to address this issue. A study SmithGeiger Group revealed that 67% of viewers struggle to find their next show to watch, while 59% of Americans are actively seeking a better way to discover streaming content they might enjoy.

With its new streaming guide powered AI and expert recommendations, Clix seeks to streamline the viewer experience and deliver personalized recommendations that cater to individual tastes and preferences.

