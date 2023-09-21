Cry Macho: Clint Eastwood’s Neo-Western Climbs Netflix Charts

In a shifting landscape where streaming services are revolutionizing the entertainment industry, titles that were once exclusive to a single platform are now being shared among different providers. One such example is “Cry Macho,” which recently made its way from Warner Bros.’ Max to Netflix. This move proved advantageous for the film as it quickly climbed Netflix’s top 10 list in the U.S. on September 18, 2023, and even rose a few spots the following day, according to Netflix viewership aggregator FlixPatrol. This success follows in the footsteps of Clint Eastwood’s previous film, “The Mule,” which also made its mark on Netflix earlier this year.

The backstory of “Cry Macho” is arguably more fascinating than the film itself. Originally conceived as a screenplay writer N. Richard Nash, it struggled to find production, prompting Nash to adapt it into a novel in 1975. Despite this, the script went through various hands over the next four decades, causing the project to linger in development limbo. Both Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger were once attached to star in the film during different periods, with Schwarzenegger’s involvement potentially marking a comeback for the action star following his tenure as the Governor of California.

However, “Cry Macho” now seems destined to serve as a fitting farewell to Eastwood’s career as an actor, as he plans to conclude with one final film, “Juror No. 2,” in which he will focus solely on directing. In this neo-Western, Eastwood portrays a seasoned cowboy hoping to impart a last piece of hard-earned wisdom to a younger generation, reflecting the themes of self-reflection and poeticism that have characterized his career. Although Eastwood may have been considered too old to play the role, it nevertheless symbolizes a closure to his remarkable journey in the film industry.

