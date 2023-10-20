Clinch Announces Extension of Relationship with LinkedIn for New Integration

Clinch, a leader in talent attraction technology, has announced an extended collaboration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. At the recent Talent Connect conference, LinkedIn introduced a new integration called LinkedIn CRM Connect. Clinch is one of the first companies to partner with LinkedIn on this integration, set to launch in the coming months.

LinkedIn CRM Connect will connect Clinch’s Candidate Relationship Management system to LinkedIn Recruiter, providing talent professionals with a simplified hiring workflow, time-saving talent pipeline building, and enhanced candidate relationship management through up-to-date candidate insights from LinkedIn.

This integration is exclusively available for LinkedIn Recruiter seat-holders and offers several benefits to Clinch customers. These benefits include access to robust and up-to-date candidate insights, increased efficiency across LinkedIn Recruiter and Clinch platforms, and the ability to achieve more impactful candidate nurturing.

Fiona Moreton, Chief Product Officer of Clinch, expressed her enthusiasm for the integration, stating that it represents a significant step forward for recruiters in simplifying sourcing and streamlining their experience. With CRM Connect, Clinch users can easily view a candidate’s LinkedIn profile in real-time without leaving the platform.

Scott Roberts, VP of Business Development at LinkedIn, highlighted the advantages of this integration, comparing it to the existing collaboration with PageUp. He stated that CRM Connect will provide Clinch CRM users with streamlined sourcing and more efficient nurturing of quality candidates. The seamless integration of LinkedIn profile insights and relevant CRM data into LinkedIn Recruiter and Clinch allows for more personalized, engaging, and effective candidate experiences.

LinkedIn CRM Connect is scheduled to be available to customers in early 2024. Clinch is known for its Recruitment Marketing Suite, which includes intelligent career sites, a self-service CMS, automation tools, and a high-performance recruitment CRM. Through seamless integration and industry-leading customer support, Clinch aims to provide companies with the tools to source the best talent efficiently.

