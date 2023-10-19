The Climate Council Supports New Climate Award Category for Australian Cartoonists

The Climate Council is backing a new climate award category for the Australian Cartoonists Association Stanley Awards, in response to a Walkley Awards boycott that took place in August. The boycott involved several renowned cartoonists withdrawing their entries to protest against the Walkleys’ sponsorship from fossil fuel company Ampol.

A total of six finalists have been selected an expert panel of judges from the top 20 climate-themed cartoons of the year curated the Australian Cartoonists Association. The finalists for the Climate Council Cartoon of the Year award include Megan Herbert, Alan Moir, Glen Le Lievre, Peter Broelman, Jon Kudelka, and Matt Golding.

The Climate Council aims to send a message of support and celebration to these cartoonists who fearlessly draw attention to injustices and political absurdities surrounding the climate crisis. Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie expressed disappointment with the Walkleys Foundation for maintaining its relationship with Ampol. She praised the cartoonists who boycotted the Walkleys, emphasizing the importance of not accepting funding from fossil fuel companies contributing to the climate crisis.

Australian Cartoonists Association President Cathy Wilcox recognized the sacrifice made boycotting the Walkleys, but also wanted to showcase the great work of cartoonists and make a positive use of their ethical stance. The Climate Council’s offer to support a specific climate-themed award provided this opportunity.

The winner of the Climate Council Cartoon of the Year award will be announced during an awards ceremony in Melbourne on October 28. Additionally, there is a separate Climate200 People’s Choice Award where the Australian public can vote for their favorite climate cartoon.

Both winners will receive a prize of $5000. This initiative supports the vital role that cartoonists play in raising awareness about the climate crisis and highlighting its impact on society.

Sources:

– The Climate Council

– The Australian Cartoonists Association