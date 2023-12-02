Clifton Springs Man Arrested for Aggravated Harassment

A recent investigation in the village of Clifton Springs has led to the arrest of 23-year-old Angel Ortiz Jr. for two counts of aggravated harassment. The incident, which took place on August 24, 2023, involved Ortiz allegedly making threats to shoot his family while brandishing what appeared to be a pistol.

Instead of resorting to standard quotes, let us describe Ortiz’s actions as alarming and distressing to his family members who had to endure his threats and repeated unwanted calls. The disturbing messages were reportedly communicated via Snapchat.

Ortiz was taken into custody deputies after a months-long investigation. Fortunately, no harm came to his family as authorities were able to intervene before any violent actions occurred. After being arrested, Ortiz was released on his own recognizance, meaning he didn’t have to post bail but is required to appear in court at a later date to face the charges against him.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking any threats seriously and reporting them to the appropriate authorities. Law enforcement agencies are trained to handle such situations and can provide the necessary support and protection.

FAQ:

Q: What constitutes aggravated harassment?

A: Aggravated harassment refers to repeated acts or communication that causes reasonable fear of harm or harassment. It can include direct threats, stalking, or other forms of intimidation.

Q: What should one do if they receive threats or harassment?

A: If you receive threats or harassment, it’s important to take them seriously. Contact your local law enforcement agency and provide them with any relevant information. They can guide you on the necessary steps to ensure your safety and well-being.

Q: What penalties can be imposed for aggravated harassment?

A: Penalties for aggravated harassment vary depending on the jurisdiction and specific circumstances of the case. They can range from fines to imprisonment, and additional consequences such as restraining orders may also be imposed.

Sources:

– The original article: FingerLakes1.com (fingerlakes1.com)