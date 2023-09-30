Google Expands Client-Side Encryption in Gmail for Android and iOS

Google has recently announced the expansion of its client-side encryption feature in Gmail to Android and iOS mobile devices globally. This update comes after the successful rollout of client-side encryption for Gmail on the web earlier this year. It allows Android and iOS business users to securely read and write encrypted messages directly from their devices.

The Gmail mobile apps now support encrypted mail natively, eliminating the need for users to download multiple apps or access external portals to retrieve encrypted messages. This new feature provides users with the convenience of working with sensitive data on their mobile devices while adhering to compliance and regulatory requirements.

Google’s client-side encryption ensures that sensitive data in email bodies and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Users have sole control over encryption keys and access to their data, giving them peace of mind about the security and privacy of their information. To enable client-side encryption for a specific message, users can simply click the lock icon, select additional encryption options, and compose their message as usual.

This enhancement is currently available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers. It strengthens the security measures available to these users, allowing them to protect their confidential information and maintain control over their encryption keys.

Overall, Google’s expansion of client-side encryption in Gmail for Android and iOS reinforces its commitment to security and privacy, providing users with greater confidence in the protection of their sensitive data.

Sources:

– IANS