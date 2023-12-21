Beware of Cybercriminals Using Fake Links to Steal Money through Social Media

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, a head constable fell victim to cybercriminals who used a fake link shared in a WhatsApp group to steal Rs 20,000 from his bank account. This serves as a warning to all social media users to be cautious of any links shared, even when they come from known individuals.

The head constable, Sridhara, clicked on an Android Package Kit (APK) link that was shared in the WhatsApp group named ‘Belligatta Grampanchayat’, which he had recently been added to. The link, ‘SBIvS1.apk’, appeared legitimate as it had the State Bank of India (SBI) logo and claimed that his account would be blocked if his PAN card wasn’t updated.

Trusting the authenticity of the link and its message, Sridhara proceeded to enter his bank account number, CIF number, debit card number, debit card PIN number, and PAN number. However, suspicions arose when he checked his bank balance and discovered only Re 1 remaining. The cybercriminals had managed to siphon off Rs 20,400 from his account.

Upon investigation, Sridhara learned that the link was not genuine and was being circulated the criminals themselves. They had hacked into his mobile phone and sent the same APK link to his contacts. Fortunately, Sridhara realized his phone had been hacked when people from his contact list started calling him to inquire about the link. He promptly warned them not to click on it.

This incident highlights the dangers of trusting links shared in social media groups or through individual messages. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their tactics, using authentic-looking logos and messages to deceive users. It is crucial for all internet users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on suspicious links, regardless of who shares them.

By staying vigilant and being aware of such scams, we can protect ourselves and prevent cybercriminals from stealing our hard-earned money. Remember, it is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to online security.