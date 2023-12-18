Sherwin-Williams Reaches Milestone in Completion of New Headquarters

Summary:

Sherwin-Williams is making significant progress on its new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland. The completion of the building’s structural work was celebrated with a “topping off” ceremony, where the final steel beam was decorated with an American flag and evergreen tree as symbols of good luck. The beam also features the signatures of over 600 individuals involved in the project. The new headquarters, part of Sherwin-Williams’ “Building Our Future” initiative, is estimated to be 1 million square feet and will house approximately 4,000 employees. The project represents an investment of at least $860 million, including the construction of a Global Technology Center in Brecksville. The company aims to create a state-of-the-art workplace that fosters creativity and innovation, attracting and retaining talent while contributing to the economic future of Cleveland.

