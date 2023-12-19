Grow Your Own Cannabis Plants with Expert Guidance from the Cleveland School of Cannabis

The Cleveland School of Cannabis is offering an exciting new program called My First Plant, which allows Ohioans to legally grow cannabis plants at home. This 16-week virtual program aims to provide budding horticulturists with the knowledge and guidance they need to successfully cultivate their own cannabis plants.

Led instructor Zach Simcoe, who is Ohio’s first certified ganjier, the program covers various topics essential for growing cannabis plants. Students will learn about cannabis anatomy, proper grow light use, monitoring temperature and humidity, plant maintenance, nutrition, and pH levels. Throughout the program, students will be able to share their progress with Simcoe via Zoom, receiving expert advice on any issues they encounter.

To facilitate hands-on learning, each student will receive a welcome box containing all the necessary equipment for home cultivation, such as a grow tent, seeds, nutrients package, fans, lights, soil, and a journal. The program begins with germinating seeds and progresses through each stage of the plant’s lifecycle, culminating in harvesting, drying, and curing.

Lisa Zwirner, the cannabis hub director at the Cleveland School of Cannabis, emphasized the value of the program, noting that the included equipment alone retails for around $800 to $900. In addition to cost savings, students will have the opportunity to grow their own medicine and have full control over how it is cultivated.

While the My First Plant program has been well-received, potential changes to Ohio’s marijuana law could impact the curriculum. A bill passed the Ohio Senate seeks to limit THC concentration and the number of cannabis plants allowed for home cultivation. However, for now, the program will proceed as planned.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the world of cannabis cultivation with expert guidance. Enroll in the My First Plant program today and embark on a journey of self-sufficiency and plant wellness. Visit the Cleveland School of Cannabis website to learn more and secure your spot in this exciting program.