The Cleveland Browns Face the Indianapolis Colts: Game Preview and How to Watch

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an exciting match-up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This game will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and will be televised on CBS.

Last week, the Browns handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. Despite dealing with significant injuries, the Browns’ defense shined and managed to limit the 49ers’ potent offense to just 215 yards. This victory also marked the end of the 49ers’ 15-game regular-season winning streak.

The Browns are hopeful for the return of their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who was sidelined in the previous game. P.J. Walker started at quarterback in Watson’s absence and performed admirably. However, the Browns will be keen to have Watson back on the field against the Colts.

Meanwhile, the Colts are likely to be without their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, for the remainder of the season. Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint, and the team is still considering treatment options. This news comes from statements made team owner Jim Irsay and coach Shane Steichen.

For those unable to catch the game on television, several streaming services offer alternative ways to watch. Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV will be broadcasting the game, and they even have free trial options available. Sling TV is also offering promotional offers for viewers.

To show support for your favorite team, you can find team hats, shirts, and other gear at online retailers such as Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and New Era.

Sources:

– ESPN (Anthony Richardson injury update)

– CBS (game broadcast details)

– Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (streaming options)

– Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, New Era (online retailers)