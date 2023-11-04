Arizona Cardinals Travel to Cleveland to Face the Browns: A Clash of Contrasting Seasons

The Arizona Cardinals will face a tough challenge as they go on the road to Cleveland Browns Stadium to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals have been struggling this season, with a 1-7 record, while the Browns have been performing relatively well with a 4-3 record.

In their previous game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cardinals started off strong, scoring first. However, they ultimately fell short, losing 31-24. Despite the loss, quarterback Joshua Dobbs had an impressive performance, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Trey McBride also stood out with 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Browns came close to victory in their last game against the Seattle Seahawks but ended up losing 24-20. Both teams are looking to bounce back from their recent defeats and secure a win in this upcoming matchup.

The odds are currently in favor of the Browns, who are predicted to win eight points. Boasting a 4-3 record, the Browns have proven to be the stronger team this season. However, the Cardinals should not be underestimated, especially considering their history against the Browns. In the last eight years, Arizona has emerged victorious in all of their matchups against Cleveland.

With an over/under set at 37.5 points, the Cardinals will need to bring their A-game to challenge the Browns’ solid defense. It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals can end their seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season and come out on top in this clash against the Browns.

