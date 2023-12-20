Attorney Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession and Possessing Child Porn, Sentenced to Supervised Probation

In a shocking turn of events, a 49-year-old Cleveland attorney has pleaded guilty to drug possession and possessing child pornography. Eric Norton, the attorney in question, was arrested at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on December 15, 2022. Norton attempted to bring methamphetamine into the jail, but when asked to remove his belongings during the screening process, he left behind a plastic bag containing 5.12 grams of the illegal drug.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley revealed that Norton’s suspicious behavior had caught the attention of a sheriff’s deputy. The officer entered a men’s restroom where Norton had briefly entered, and discovered the discarded bag of drugs. This led to Norton’s detainment and further investigation.

During the subsequent search of Norton’s phone, authorities uncovered disturbing evidence of child exploitation materials. These findings added another serious charge to Norton’s already troubling case.

However, despite the severity of the offenses, Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas granted Norton a motion of intervention in lieu of conviction. As a result, Norton has been placed under the supervision of the probation department’s intervention in lieu of conviction program for a period of one year.

As part of his probation, Norton will be required to report monthly, refrain from using illegal drugs or alcohol, attend substance abuse programming, complete a substance abuse assessment, and undergo regular drug and alcohol testing. Additionally, he must surrender his phone and pay a monthly supervision fee of $20.

It is worth noting that failure to comply with these conditions could result in Norton’s imprisonment.

This case serves as a startling reminder that no one is above the law, not even members of the legal profession. The punishment handed down to Norton reflects the seriousness of his actions and sends a clear message to others who may be tempted to engage in illegal activities. The intervention in lieu of conviction program provides an opportunity for rehabilitation, but it will be crucial for Norton to adhere to the strict conditions set forth the court if he wishes to avoid imprisonment.