New Investors Enter Netflix as Shares Rise

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC recently purchased 585 shares of Netflix, Inc. during the second quarter, adding to the growth of institutional investors in the company. The investment in the Internet television network’s stock is valued at approximately $258,000. Other investors, such as Fairfield Bush & Co., Mirae Asset Global Investments, Sequoia Financial Advisors, Candriam Luxembourg, and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., also made changes to their positions in Netflix during the first quarter. The total percentage of stock owned institutional investors and hedge funds is 79.95%.

Meanwhile, insiders at Netflix have been involved in buying and selling the company’s stock. Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares in July for a total transaction value of $460,094.18. Chairman Reed Hastings also sold 23,415 shares in a separate transaction, fetching a total of $10,230,481.80. In the past three months, Netflix insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares, worth approximately $54,547,674.

Wall Street analysts have been positive about Netflix’s prospects, with Jefferies Financial Group increasing their price target to $520.00. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their “overweight” rating and Canaccord Genuity Group raised its target price to $525.00. Evercore ISI lowered their target price to $500.00, but still maintained an “outperform” rating. Barclays also raised their target price from $250.00 to $375.00. Overall, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from analysts, with a consensus price target of $430.12.

Netflix stock opened at $379.81 on Monday, with a market cap of $168.31 billion. The company reported a strong quarterly performance, with revenue of $8.19 billion and earnings per share of $3.29, beating analysts’ expectations. Netflix offers a wide range of entertainment services, including TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages.

Sources: Clear Creek Financial Management LLC, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MarketBeat