Unilever Launches Entertaining Cleaning Videos on TikTok

Unilever has recently launched an entertaining series of short videos on TikTok as part of its #CleanTok partnership. The series, titled ‘Dirty Deeds: A Kitchen Crime,’ aims to entertain and engage younger audiences who are passionate about cleaning. Co-produced with Sam Cotton, a popular TikTok creator known for his comical animated characters, the videos feature products from Dirt Is Good, Cif, and Comfort as fun and lively animations.

The #CleanTok hashtag has become immensely popular on TikTok, with nearly 100 billion views. Unilever’s Cleanipedia website, dedicated to providing cleaning tips and advice, exclusively sponsors #CleanTok. Since the partnership started, #CleanTok has witnessed a remarkable growth of over 35 billion views. Additionally, Cleanipedia has experienced a third surge in web traffic, reaching 2.8 billion impressions globally.

Eduardo Campanella, Home Care Chief Marketing Officer at Unilever, expressed excitement about engaging with Gen Z, who showed an increased interest in cleaning during the pandemic. As over half of TikTok users prefer watching comedy sketches, Unilever seeks to offer branded entertainment in an appealing format to this demographic.

Moreover, the organic content generated on TikTok has provided valuable insights into consumer habits and product usage. Influencers in the cleaning niche, known as ‘cleanfluencers,’ have sparked trends such as using Cif Cream Cleaner to clean white trainers. This trend has led to a significant 38 percent increase in Cif sales among UK adults under the age of 28.

The ‘Dirty Deeds’ series will be available on the #CleanTok hub and Cleanipedia, targeting audiences across ten markets, including the UK, France, Brazil, Indonesia, and more. This expansion aims to captivate and engage audiences globally, except in India, where TikTok is banned.

Additionally, Unilever plans to host the inaugural #CleanTok Awards, recognizing outstanding content creators across four categories, including the most helpful hack and the most extreme clean. This initiative highlights Unilever’s commitment to celebrating the innovative ideas and insights shared cleanfluencers on the platform.

By partnering with TikTok, Unilever continues to build upon its Clean Future Strategy, which prioritizes cleaning excellence while minimizing environmental impact across various cleaning product categories.

