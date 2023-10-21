An Airbnb Cleaner’s Clever Way to Save Money on Food

A professional Airbnb cleaner in Florida, Diana Cruz, has discovered an unexpected perk of her job – free food. Over the course of her five-year career, Cruz has been able to save thousands of dollars taking home leftover items that guests leave behind. From beer and eggs to butter and washing detergent, Cruz ensures that these items do not go to waste.

Cruz documents her cleaning experiences on TikTok, and some of her videos have generated tens of thousands of views. Recently, she shared a video showcasing some of the items she collected on her latest cleaning job, including diet soda cans, tomatoes, black beans, garlic, pizza rolls, ice cream tubs, and more. In another video, she acquired unopened boxes of high-end burgers, beers, and wine.

After sharing her clips online, Cruz received feedback from fellow cleaners who also take home leftover items. One TikToker humorously mentioned finding six pounds of bacon and four pounds of butter in their freezer, while another commented on having a lifetime supply of butter and eggs.

Cruz revealed that she can save up to $200 a month on food bills through this practice. She particularly highlighted the savings she experienced during the period when eggs became expensive due to increased demand. Additionally, Cruz shares her finds with neighbors and family members, giving away alcohol that her family doesn’t consume.

This sustainable approach not only benefits Cruz financially but also reduces food waste and promotes resourcefulness. As seen on TikTok, many people have been inspired her method and appreciate her dedication to minimizing waste.

Sources: TikTok/@deetakesovercleaning, Insider