How to Clean and Condition Your Leather Couch with Murphy Oil Soap

If you own a leather couch, you know how important it is to keep it clean and well-maintained. One handy product that can help you achieve this is Murphy Oil Soap. While it is typically used to clean wood furniture, Murphy Oil Soap can also work wonders on your leather couch.

To start, it’s important to give your leather couch a quick dusting. Once that is done, you can proceed to use Murphy Oil Soap to clean and condition the leather. Remember that a little goes a long way, so only use a few drops of the product. You can mix these drops with a cup of water and apply the mixture to your couch using a clean cloth.

The reason why Murphy Oil Soap works so well as a cleaner and conditioner for leather is because it adds moisture and shine, similar to a traditional leather conditioner. It helps to keep your leather sofa in good condition replenishing the natural oils that may have been lost over time.

However, it is important to note that using too much Murphy Oil Soap can have negative effects. It may leave streaks or cause residue buildup on your couch. Therefore, it is best to use it sparingly and avoid overdoing it.

In addition to leather couches, Murphy Oil Soap can also be used on other leather products you have around the house, providing a versatile cleaning and conditioning solution for your entire leather collection.

So, next time you need to clean and condition your leather couch, give Murphy Oil Soap a try. It’s a handy cupboard staple that can help keep your leather furniture looking its best.

Sources: Cleansnob, Own knowledge.