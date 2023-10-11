Watch Live Baby Animal Cams on Netflix with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Netflix have teamed up to bring animal lovers a delightful treat. Starting tomorrow, #BabyAnimalCam will be available to stream on Netflix, allowing viewers to get a live look at adorable baby animals of all shapes and sizes.

Previously, the zoo collaborated with Netflix to offer daily on-demand live-streaming of its baby gorilla cam. Due to its success, the partnership has expanded to include other animals as well. Along with the gorillas, viewers can now watch live feeds of rhinos, orangutans, and otters each Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This exciting opportunity gives everyone the chance to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitats. The live stream will be accessible on Netflix until November 2, allowing ample time for animal enthusiasts to tune in and enjoy the show.

So, if you’re a fan of baby animals and want to experience the joy of watching them grow and play, don’t miss out on this exclusive collaboration between Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Netflix. It’s the perfect way to spend your Thursday afternoons and indulge in the wonders of nature.

Sources:

– Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

– Netflix