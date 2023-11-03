New Charges Filed Against Two Men Linked to Storming of U.S. Capitol

Two men from the St. Clair County area have voluntarily appeared in federal court in Detroit on misdemeanor charges related to their alleged participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Edward Amyot, a Kimball Township firefighter, and Dominic Jakubowski, a Clay Township resident with ties to the Republican Party, were identified as rally participants outside the Capitol complex before reportedly pushing towards police barricades.

The charges against Amyot and Jakubowski include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building. The case was transferred to the U.S. Eastern Michigan District Court from Washington D.C., and the two men were released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

According to complaint documents, the FBI received multiple tips in January 2021 linking Jakubowski and Amyot to their presence at the Capitol. The tips referenced images from Jakubowski’s Snapchat, police body camera footage, and open-source video footage. Initial tips alleged that Jakubowski incited violence and forcibly entered the Capitol with witnesses, while Amyot was linked to the same group.

After reviewing the footage, authorities allege that Jakubowski and Amyot were present when the crowd breached police barricades and entered the western grounds of the Capitol. Jakubowski was also seen ripping down police tape. Public videos showed both individuals helping move a large Trump sign ahead of the barricades, identifiable as police deployed pepper spray and attempted to reestablish control.

The investigation into Jakubowski and Amyot continued when a witness who knew them provided additional photos and videos. Further review of the imagery revealed Amyot wearing specific clothing that matched what was found during search warrants executed at their residences.

It is important to note that both individuals have served in some public roles tied to the St. Clair County area. Amyot is a firefighter with the Kimball Township Fire Department and owns a home improvement company. Jakubowski has ties to the Republican Party and has previously held a representative role for the 10th U.S. House District.

