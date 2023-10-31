Siya Kolisi Defends All Black Jordie Barrett After Social Media Abuse

South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi has come to the defense of All Black Jordie Barrett after the player received online abuse following the Rugby World Cup final. In an unprompted press conference, Kolisi addressed the situation, stating that Barrett is not the type of person portrayed in the video that claimed he snubbed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa not shaking his hand when receiving his silver medal at the Trophy presentation.

Kolisi, known for his leadership on and off the field, expressed his support for Barrett and urged fans to celebrate both teams’ achievements instead of engaging in negativity. The incident has clearly affected Barrett and his family, as social media messages can be hurtful, especially after a loss in such a high-stakes match.

Both New Zealand and South Africa have a deep respect for each other’s rugby prowess, and Kolisi emphasized the importance of maintaining this respect. He implored fans to rally behind Barrett, recognizing that losing a World Cup final is already tough enough without the added burden of social media criticism.

The Springboks’ arrival back home was met with a heroes’ welcome as thousands of supporters gathered at O.R. Tambo International Airport to congratulate the team. Kolisi, accompanied his teammates, proudly displayed the Webb Ellis trophy to the ecstatic crowd. The celebration continued despite the cold and wet weather, with fans sporting the green and gold Springboks jerseys, waving South African flags, and sharing messages of congratulations.

To honor the team’s victory, President Ramaphosa declared a public holiday for December 15. A four-day victory parade is also planned in major cities across South Africa, giving supporters the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Webb Ellis trophy. Rugby has always been a unifying force in the country, and this win holds significant meaning, particularly during difficult times.

Siya Kolisi, who captained the team to their second consecutive World Cup victory, expressed the significance of rugby in unifying the nation. Supporters, like Joseph Malherbe, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the sport brings the country together despite its challenges.

The victory tour is set to begin on Thursday, marking the start of a joyous celebration for the Springboks and their fans throughout South Africa.

