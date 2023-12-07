Historic Odessa Foundation Celebrates 200th Anniversary of ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas’

The Historic Odessa Foundation in Delaware is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the publication of ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas.’ This beloved poem, which is now attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, has become a timeless classic that holds a special place in the hearts of people worldwide.

As part of its bicentennial celebration, the foundation has created a captivating exhibit dedicated to bringing the poem to life. The exhibit showcases a series of beautifully crafted vignettes, each depicting scenes inspired the story. Visitors can immerse themselves in the tale as they traverse through the recreated rooms, creating a magical experience akin to walking through the pages of a book.

The foundation’s Executive Director, Deborah Buckson, explains that the annual tradition of creating these themed exhibits stems from the historical significance of the buildings themselves. Previously owned Quaker families who did not celebrate Christmas, the foundation wanted to embrace the holiday spirit presenting literary interpretations to the public.

The process of curating the exhibit is a laborious one. Associate curator, Brian Miller, devotes a significant portion of the year to researching, sourcing items from yard sales, and acquiring temporary donations to bring each vignette to life.

To mark the exact 200th anniversary of the publication, a special reading of the poem will be held on December 23rd. Throughout the month of December, visitors can immerse themselves in the ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas’ exhibit, housed in the Corbit & Sharp House in Odessa.

The foundation’s dedication to preserving history and bringing literature to life has garnered widespread acclaim. This year’s exhibit promises to transport visitors into the enchanting world of ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas,’ ensuring that the spirit of the poem continues to captivate audiences for generations to come.

For more information on the exhibit and operating hours, please visit the Historic Odessa Foundation website.

