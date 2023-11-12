Law Professors Use Pop Culture to Engage Students and Connect Legal Concepts to Real Life

Law professors are finding innovative ways to engage their students and make legal concepts more relatable incorporating pop culture and celebritydom into their courses. By drawing on music, art, and popular figures like Taylor Swift, Rick Ross, and characters from TV shows like Succession, professors are able to provide students with a fresh perspective and a deeper understanding of complex legal concepts.

For example, at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, Professor Sean Kammer decided to teach a legal writing course centered around Taylor Swift. As a self-described “Swiftie,” Kammer believed that incorporating a cultural icon like Swift would help his students connect with the material and think deeper about legal language and persuasive arguments. The response from his students has been overwhelmingly positive, with the class quickly filling up and even alumni expressing jealousy.

Law professors across the country are following suit, using popular culture and celebritydom to contextualize complicated legal concepts in the real world. At the Georgia State University College of Law, students had the opportunity to learn about the legal intricacies of rapper Rick Ross’s life directly from the artist himself. By inviting guest speakers and focusing on a specific star each year, professors like Moraima “Mo” Ivory are able to bring legal deals, defenses, and drama to life, making the subject matter more tangible and exciting for students.

Courses on A-list celebrities, particularly women and artists of color, have been gaining popularity in undergraduate and graduate programs. These courses not only analyze race and gender but also offer immediate relatability, encouraging students to participate and challenge both the artist and their own ideas. For example, Michigan State University offers a course on Beyoncé’s Lemonade album and Black feminism, which has been so successful that a reader has been published for other professors to use.

By incorporating pop culture into their teaching, law professors are able to meet students where they are and create a dynamic learning environment. These courses provide a different context for fundamental legal concepts and encourage students to think critically, challenge ideas, and apply their knowledge to real-life situations.

FAQs

1. Are these pop culture courses only available in law school?

– No, pop culture courses are available in both undergraduate and graduate programs, across various disciplines.

2. What is the benefit of incorporating pop culture into education?

– Pop culture provides relatability and immediate engagement, making complex concepts more accessible and exciting for students.

3. How do pop culture courses help students think deeper about legal concepts?

– By connecting legal concepts to real-life examples, students can see the practical application and relevance of what they are learning, prompting them to think critically and analyze the subject matter more deeply.

4. Is pop culture limited to music and celebrities?

– No, pop culture encompasses various forms of media and artistic expression, including film, TV shows, literature, and more. It can be used to explore a wide range of topics and themes.

