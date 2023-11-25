Exploring the Intersection of Music and Law: How Pop Culture is Shaping Legal Education

Traditional legal education often focuses on dense topics like torts and natural resources, leaving little room for creativity or real-world applications. However, a new wave of law professors are shaking up their classrooms incorporating popular culture and celebritydom into their curriculum. These innovative approaches aim to engage a new generation of students and provide a fresh perspective on complex legal concepts.

At the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, students will have the opportunity to dive into the world of Taylor Swift in a legal writing course. Professor Sean Kammer, a self-described “Swiftie,” believes that using a cultural icon like Swift as a focal point can help students reconsider legal language and craft persuasive arguments. The response from students has been overwhelmingly positive, with the class filling up quickly and even attracting the attention of jealous alumni.

Meanwhile, other law professors around the country are also embracing popular culture to contextualize complicated concepts. The Georgia State University College of Law offers a course that explores the legal intricacies of rapper Rick Ross’ life, with guest speakers and firsthand insights from Ross himself. Moraima “Mo” Ivory, the director of the entertainment, sports, and media law program, aims to show students the behind-the-scenes legal aspects of the albums, TV shows, and movies they enjoy.

These courses not only make legal principles more tangible but also allow students to witness legal deals, defenses, and drama in action. The inclusion of guest speakers from the entertainment industry brings a sense of immediacy and excitement to the learning experience, creating a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

While the integration of popular culture into legal education is not a new concept, it is gaining traction, especially in courses that analyze race and gender. Professor Kinitra Brooks at Michigan State University teaches a course on Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album and Black feminism, which has garnered significant attention and led to the publication of a reader for other professors to use. The relatability of pop culture material fosters increased student participation, challenge of ideas, and critical thinking about the artists themselves.

As legal education evolves, these innovative approaches serve as a bridge between traditional legal doctrine and the real-world implications of the law. By engaging students through popular culture and celebritydom, these courses provide a fresh perspective and inspire a new generation of lawyers to think deeper and push themselves further.

FAQ

Why are law professors incorporating popular culture into their curriculum?

Law professors are incorporating popular culture into their curriculum to engage a new generation of students and provide a fresh perspective on complex legal concepts. By using familiar and relatable examples from the world of music and entertainment, professors can make legal principles more tangible and encourage student participation.

What benefits do students gain from these courses?

Students who take these courses gain a deeper understanding of legal principles and their real-world applications. By witnessing legal deals, defenses, and drama in action, students can better connect theoretical concepts to practical scenarios. These courses also foster critical thinking, as students are encouraged to challenge ideas and engage in conversations about the artists themselves.

Are these courses limited to music-related topics?

No, these courses extend beyond music-related topics. While courses focusing on music and artists have gained popularity, there is also a growing trend of using popular culture to analyze race, gender, and other social issues. This approach allows for a broader exploration of different modes of artistic expression and highlights the importance of diverse perspectives in legal education.

Who benefits from the integration of popular culture into legal education?

The integration of popular culture into legal education benefits both students and professors. Students gain a more engaging and relatable learning experience, while professors have the opportunity to connect with their students on a deeper level. Additionally, incorporating contemporary cultural references, these courses encourage a greater understanding of the social and political context in which the law operates.