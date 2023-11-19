The Rise of Pop Culture in Law Schools: Engaging Students Through Music and Art

Law schools are increasingly finding innovative ways to engage a new generation of students incorporating pop culture and celebrities into their curriculum. These creative approaches aim to contextualize complex legal concepts in the real world, making them more relatable and accessible to students.

One example is a legal writing course at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, where Professor Sean Kammer decided to center the class around the cultural icon, Taylor Swift. By drawing on music and art, Kammer aims to challenge his students to reconsider legal language and craft persuasive arguments. The response has been overwhelming, with the class quickly reaching maximum capacity and even attracting jealous alumni.

But South Dakota is not the only place where law professors are utilizing popular culture. At the Georgia State University College of Law, students had the opportunity to learn about the legal intricacies of rapper Rick Ross’s life, as he himself made a guest appearance in the course. Moraima “Mo” Ivory, the director of the school’s entertainment, sports, and media law program, wants students to witness firsthand what goes into creating the music, television shows, and movies they enjoy.

These unconventional courses offer students a more engaging and tangible learning experience. Luke Padia, a third-year law student, explains that listening to real-life stories from industry professionals like Steve Sadow, who successfully secured Rick Ross’s release from jail, grabs his attention more than reading a textbook. It helps concepts come alive and provides a better understanding of the practical application of the law.

Courses that incorporate pop culture have gained popularity in recent years, particularly those analyzing race and gender. Kinitra Brooks, an English professor at Michigan State University, even published a reader based on her course on Beyoncé’s Lemonade album and Black feminism. Such courses offer immediate relatability and encourage students to actively participate and challenge both the artist and the ideas presented.

The incorporation of pop culture not only engages students but also provides them with a different lens through which to view foundational legal principles. By using familiar references from music, television, and film, law schools are able to meet students where they are and foster a love of learning in an evolving educational landscape. As the legal field continues to adapt to a changing world, these innovative approaches ensure that the next generation of lawyers are equipped with the skills needed to navigate a diverse and interconnected society.

