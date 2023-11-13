Law Professors Harness Popular Culture to Engage Students and Bring Law to Life

Law professors have been increasingly turning to popular culture and celebritydom to actively engage a new generation of students. By incorporating courses on topics like Taylor Swift, Rick Ross, and even television shows like “Succession,” professors aim to make legal concepts more relatable and accessible. These courses offer unique and fun experiences that professors themselves often didn’t have as students.

At the Georgia State University College of Law, students had the opportunity to learn about the legal intricacies of rapper Rick Ross’ life in a course that culminated in a visit from the celebrity himself. Similarly, courses at other institutions have delved into the albums, television shows, and movies that students enjoy, inviting guest speakers from the entertainment world to bring legal deals, defenses, and drama to life.

This approach, which combines critical legal principles with real-world examples, has resonated with the students. Luke Padia, a third-year law student at Georgia State University, remarked that the experience made concepts feel more tangible compared to reading a textbook. Frances Acevedo, another law student, highlighted the importance of teamwork in an artist’s success, a message emphasized Rick Ross himself during the course.

While courses featuring A-list celebrities have been popular for years, especially in the analysis of race and gender, they also signify a growing respect for diverse modes of artistic expression. Kinitra Brooks, an English professor at Michigan State University, noted the significance of courses on artists like Beyoncé and their impact on student participation and critical thinking.

By incorporating pop culture into their teaching, professors offer a fresh context for students to understand legal fundamentals covered in traditional courses. This approach helps bridge the generational gap and cater to students who have grown up with different interactions with technology and pop culture. It showcases the importance of adapting teaching styles to meet students where they are and foster a love of learning.

Overall, the integration of popular culture into the law classroom not only engages students but also provides them with a deeper understanding of legal concepts within the context of their interests and passions.

