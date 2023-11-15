How the Influence of Pop Culture Enhances Legal Education

In a quest to revitalize legal education, a South Dakota law professor is taking an unconventional approach incorporating pop culture into his curriculum. Sean Kammer, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” has decided to introduce Taylor Swift as a subject of study in his legal writing course.

Kammer’s objective is to encourage his students to think creatively and critically about legal language and argumentation. By examining the work of a cultural icon like Taylor Swift, Kammer hopes to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art of persuasive writing within the legal field.

Integrating pop culture into academia is not a new concept. In recent years, many educators have recognized the significance of incorporating popular music, films, and other forms of media into their teaching methodologies. By doing so, they are able to engage students on a relatable and familiar level, making complex subjects more accessible and interesting.

The inclusion of Taylor Swift in a legal writing course offers students a unique perspective on the power of language and persuasion. Swift’s lyrics often contain strong narratives and vivid storytelling elements, which can serve as excellent examples for students to analyze and emulate in their own legal writing.

