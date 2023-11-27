CSX Launches Leadership Development Program for Terminal Operations Supervisors

CSX, one of the leading Class I railroads in the United States, has unveiled its year-long Intermodal Terminal Operations Supervisor Leadership Development Program. The program was inaugurated with a three-day immersive event at the company’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. Seven terminal operations supervisors and their mentors participated in the event, which aimed to enhance their leadership skills and provide them with valuable networking opportunities.

The program includes an array of activities designed to foster growth and development among participants. These activities include mentorship sessions, advanced leadership training, critical thinking exercises, and expanded field experience. By engaging in such immersive experiences, the supervisors can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities involved in managing terminal operations.

CSX recognizes the crucial role that terminal operations supervisors play in ensuring the smooth functioning of intermodal terminals. These supervisors are responsible for overseeing various aspects of terminal operations, such as coordinating train movements, managing logistics, and ensuring compliance with safety procedures. By investing in their development, CSX aims to strengthen its leadership pipeline and cultivate a team of skilled professionals capable of driving operational excellence.

In a similar vein, CN, another prominent railroad company, recently released its 2023 Investor Fact Book. The publication provides insights into CN’s vision for building a sustainable and profitable railway of the future. CN is actively committed to delivering reliable service to its customers and continuously improving its performance.

